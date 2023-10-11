Late Nigerian singer Mohbad is back in the news over his son Liam and debates about a DNA test being done on him

In a new development, a lady @Wummydero took to X (Twitter) to claim that the test had finally been done on the baby boy

@Wummydero's tweet caught the attention of many Nigerians, as many reacted to the result of the DNA test that she shared

The son of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known professionally as Mohbad, Liam, is again trending online after a lady claimed a DNA test had been done on him.

Recall that after Mohbad's death, a number of Nigerians clamoured for a DNA test to be done on the little boy as more donations poured in for the singer's wife.

After weeks of deliberations, an X (Twitter) user, @Wummydero, took to her page to claim that the DNA test had been conducted, but Nigerians were silent about it.

She said it was for people to suddenly go quiet about the test after it had finally been done.

The lady tweeted:

“The DNA for Mohbad’s son has been out and y’all all of a sudden quiet!!!!! Evil much!!!”

Not stopping there, the X user replied to a curious fan who wanted to know about the result. According to the lady, Liam is Mohbad's son.

See their exchange below:

Nigerians ask questions as lady claims Mohbad's son's DNA result is out

The tweet from the X user soon spread on different social media platforms, raising many questions from the late singer's fans. Some of them questioned the authenticity of her claim, while others went along with it.

Read some of their comments below:

Omolomo asked for a genuine source:

Nessa cursed everyone that gave Mohbad's wife a hard time:

Dahm questioned the source:

Michelle said all DNA seekers can rest now:

Read more reactions from Instagram below:

ifeoma_annie:

“@verydarkblackman should be arrested..he started this whole evil narrative.. d whole DNA saga even slowed down his Dad’s case.. wicked ppl.. Omole was bullied & still u guys are doing same to his wife & kid.”

Ajibola_aa:

“Lol result wey them fit change… even pay the doctor… verydark man is always right no matter what.”

1cekidgram:

“Give us the boy make we go run the DNA who follow u go run am?”

Ayam_smith001:

“Show us the result you all stop capping.”

jaden_swizzy:

“No evidence.. make Dey show us.”

__d09s:

“We must do it again in abroad, we no Dey greee ooooo.”

keishawesley1:

“They should print it , frame it and hang it in their room and offices.”

cal_me_juliee:

“The ppl that dragged his wife….congratulations guys the result is out…go and collect it.”

afro_queen44:

“Make una post the results make we see biko no be by talk talk.”

ayofaleye:

“Just imagine the trauma.”

cold_crown_luxe:

“Nigerians are too emotional we use emotions for Everthing! The DNA is a way forward, we know coupes fight but this is a death case!!! Have y’all not seen cases where the wife kill husband and parent kills their children? Let’s all set emotions aside and face reality abeg!!”

Mohbad's dad seeks justice

Meanwhile, Mohbad's dad, Joseph Aloba, joined the train of people demanding justice for his tragic death.

During an interview, the bereaved man spoke about his son's involvement with Naira Marley and Sam Larry.

The dad said he had reprimanded his son for being bad to people who loved him, but the late 27-year-old insisted Naira Marley and his gang were evil. But he did not believe his son.

Source: Legit.ng