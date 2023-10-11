Top Nigerian singer Davido was on stage performing for his fans in Melbourne and decided to back the crowd

A video showed the surprising moment one of the ladies in the crowd tapped his backside

Davido's reaction to the lady's move got many netizens sharing hot takes after the clip went viral

Much loved Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and one of his female fans have given social media users something to talk about.

In a video that surfaced on social media from the music star's show, he was seen performing one of his songs on stage. He turned and backed the crowd while singing a line from his song, 'Bridget, I like your mini skirt'.

Davido reacted after a lady smacked his backside on stage. Photos: @davidodailyshow

Source: Instagram

Shortly after, the music star shook his backside in the faces of his fans in the crowd, and one of them reached out and tapped his bottom.

Davido immediately turned around and temporarily stopped singing to warn the fan not to touch him. He, however, had a big smile on his face to show that he wasn't upset.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the funny video below:

Netizens speak on Davido's reaction to being spanked by fan

Davido's reaction to the female fan who spanked his backside as he was performing on stage drew a lot of comments from netizens. Some of them compared the DMW boss to another singer, Burna Boy.

Read some of their comments below:

grey.atma:

“Try it with Burna. If you no reach hospital I wan know wetin cause am.”

kieltee_music:

“If na woman own man touch For stage, Dem no go call ham fan love.”

hanskidtoyoureyes:

“Try am with Burna... O ye ke. Damo!”

addmorejnr:

“Make priick no lost ooo.”

Presh.music_:

“Not funny please. If it was a girl, all hell would break loose.”

majesty_ogm:

“If na man touch woman now... World go crumble.”

missoyebola:

“I no fit o touch am , home training too much.”

iamalleydre:

“Man dey for e best behavior,on a norm OBO for don change am give her.”

tha_lyrical_monster:

“Shey he for just carry microphone stone person for eye!”

Dtoneteen:

“This one no carry celeb for head like the rest, Man jus wan live hin Life.”

Hospital video as Davido and Chioma welcomes twins trends

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo joined many Nigerians to celebrate Davido and Chioma over the news of the birth of their twins.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star posted a video of the celebrity couple at the hospital.

The video showed Chioma making a short boomerang video with Davido sleeping beside her. The clip also had a caption: "Daddy of the year."

Source: Legit.ng