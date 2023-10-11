Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has reacted to the news of Davido and Chioma welcoming twins

The movie star took to her official Instagram page to share a video of the couple still in the hospital

The heartwarming video drew a series of reactions from netizens with many joining her to celebrate the couple

Top Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has now joined many Nigerians to celebrate Davido and Chioma over the birth of their twins.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star posted a video of the celebrity couple at the hospital.

The video showed Chioma making a short boomerang video with Davido sleeping at her side. The clip also had a caption that read: “Daddy of the year.”

Fans react as Iyabo Ojo shares video of Davido and Chioma in hospital after birthing twins.

Source: Instagram

Even though it wasn’t stated that the video was from their latest childbirth, Iyabo Ojo accompanied the heartwarming clip with her own caption where she congratulated the celebrity couple on the new addition to their family.

She wrote:

“Congratulations, @thechefchi & @davido, on your jewels of inestimable values ........ God's protection, provision, and happiness .forever.”

See the clip below:

Reactions trail video of Davido and Chioma in hospital after birth of their twins

The video of Davido and Chioma at the hospital after the news of their twins went viral raised a series of emotional reactions from fans. Many of them thanked God for the couple considering the loss they had suffered the previous year while others wondered if it was an old video.

Read some of their comments below:

maujindu:

“Oh my God. This can only be God❤️❤️. Thank you Lord for these wonderful gifts to Nigeria and the world at large . I am so happy.”

Dhamyoni:

“This chioma just get better luck for davido hand. From favourite son to baba ejime… this babies hv come to stay lagbara olorun.”

Browniwales:

“Best post I’ve seen this year God is indeed faithful ❤️. Thank You Jesus ❤️. Congratulations chivido ❤️.”

interiorbyben01:

“If man de among the twins, there’s nothing u gonna tell me, Ifeanyi is back dude got a strong and genuine spirit.”

Ayo__ola_mi:

“Wow Big God do Big thing Big congrats 001 I’m sooo happy for you both.”

Jaybaby11211:

“Congratulations but this is an old video from Ifeanyi birth..let them announce themselves i think.”

investor__beejay:

“Na old video na.”

Source: Legit.ng