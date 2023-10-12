Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky trended online after a clip of him and his housemaid went viral

In the viral video, Bobrisky slammed his maid for passing by while holding a mop and a wash bucket

The dramatic crossdresser didn't take it lightly with his maid, knocking her for ridiculing him and for not knowing how to package herself

Famous Nigerian crossdresser Idris Olanrewaju, aka Bobrisky, has stirred up reactions online after an excerpt from his live videos went viral.

During his live session, the socialite was seen slamming his housemaid for walking by.

Bobrisky fought a maid for using a mop in his house while he was on IG Live. Photo credit: @bobrisky222

Bob angry with his maid

The crossdresser didn't take it easy on his maid as he launched a myriad of abuse on her, noting that she could not even package herself well.

Bob also noted that his maid was embarrassing him publicly, knowing fully well the way social media people behave.

However, something else from the viral video stirred reactions the most from netizens. Nigerians couldn't help but notice Bob's pronunciation issue with "Mop and Mob."

Watch the clip below:

Bobrisky's video calling mop mob stirs reactions online

See how netizens reacted to the post below:

@adrianna_675:

"Bob looks and acts like Toke."

@jeffina.lewinsky:

"Bob is effortlessly entertaining Abeg."

@balo_ng:

"Just have data and charge your phone everytime, you will survive in Nigeria."

@miss__ake:

"I hope ketu and iyana ipaja people no dey that live."

@xoxo_chery:

"Our pinnock house nko??Its more than a year now."

@udegbunamchuks:

"This looks is giving Toke Makinwa."

@asoebi_mall:

"Mummy never pack go Pinnoch since?"

@estherijewere:

"Mob ko olopa ni . Tosin and his fave friend."

@ofe_omayone:

"Bob nor Dey pack go e new house."

Bobrisky is finally set to move into his new house

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the effeminate celebrity got people talking online after making mention of his Pinnock Beach Estate mansion.

In a recent video, Bob hinted that he was preparing to move into the house soon. Meanwhile, he announced that he was searching for a new occupant of his current home.

The controversial crossdresser also noted that he would give out the house with no rent for one year.

