Popular crossdresser Bobrisky has finally opened up on why he is yet to move into his huge mansion despite spending millions to open it

The popular crossdresser in a heated exchange with influencer Papaya revealed that he currently resides in another of his houses

Bobrisky also called out Nigerians for being dumb and as he pointed out why Papaya who recently moved into her new home had to do so

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Popular crossdresser Bobrisky is still in a fierce battle with influencer Papaya Ex, apparently over who is richer or relevant.

Earlier in the year, Bob opened his new N450m mansion, and to the surprise of many, he still hasn't moved into it.

Nigerians react as Bobrisky and Papaya continue their drama Photo credit: @bobrisky222/@papaya_ex

Source: Instagram

Replying one of Papaya's callouts, the crossdresser revealed that he owns where he currently stays, and there is no pressure for him to move into his mansion.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He continued by blasting Nigerians, tagging many people dumb as he revealed that Papaya had to move into her own house because she was paying rent at her former house.

Bob then noted that the influencer wouldn't have had the mouth to call him out again if he had been allowed to deal with her when they met.

See the post below:

In another post, Bob and Papaya had a heated exchange on Snapchat as they both tried to outdo each other with name calling and of course broke shaming.

Bob showed off a video of his mansion in Pinnock estate Lagos as he challenged Papaya to a fan giveaway.

He also revealed that his boyfriend already suggested that they pick up Papaya and make her spend the new year in jail.

See the exchange below:

Nigerians react to the drama

demdessybeautyempire:

"You man want to beat a lady? Jam ooooo make we see something "

cynthia_ceec7:

"So ppl that pay rent are broke ehhhh las las we all go Dey alright."

esther___brown:

"Papaya Dey press Bob for neck "

iam_christy_9:

" Bob make we talk truth ehn papaya get money pass you."

princess_dinmaa:

"I love this cruise poor me can't relate buy car for who!!!!!"

tosingrace:

"Bob no be u get that house abeg sharap "

lovethola514:

"Bob no be your house....Stop deceiving yourself biko...House wey u say u buy since when u no gree go there..No worry gistlover go open ur casefile again...Shim."

mukalatuhismi:

"Bob is really depressed chaiso sad a grown man going mad cos of small girl achievement? This is really sad, and he needs help ASAP what?"

Bobrisky laughs at Papaya Ex’s housewarming party

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, refused to back down from his beef with social media influencer, Papaya Ex, and he trolled her over her housewarming party.

Papaya unveiled her new mansion and noted that she would open the house on December 18, 2022.

The D-day finally came as videos from the event made the rounds on social media. Bobrisky then took to his page to react to the event.

Source: Legit.ng