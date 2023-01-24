Crossdresser Bobrisky is finally gearing up to move into his Pinnock Beach Estate house months after making the lavish purchase

The effeminate celebrity in a video post announced his intention to give out his current home for a period of one year

Bobrisky said he wants an individual or a family that can properly maintain the building and netizens had mixed reactions

Effeminate celebrity Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky has gotten people talking online after making mention of his Pinnock Beach Estate mansion again.

The controversial crossdresser in a recent video hinted that he is preparing to move into the house soon and he announced a search for a new occupant in his current home.

Bobrisky finally moving to new house. Photo: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky said he is willing to give out the house with no rent for a period of one year.

He, however, added that the individual or family that would be moving into the house must be able to maintain it properly.

Watch him speak below:

Social media users react

opeyemifamakin said:

"You wana accept favour from Bob. I mean we all know its a lie, but even if it was true, you wan collect?"

iam_zaiiii said:

"RUN OOO!!!!! Na trap ooo make Una no take am na everytime Nepa dey come cut Bobrisky wire carry go he dey owe NEPA BILL ."

sharonofficial126 said:

"Na papaya and gistlover go give bob heart attack one day na them Dey make am lie without reason every year."

carphy_flinks said:

"Idris and lie 5&6,I Dey enjoy the werey sha."

phantomzphoenix said:

"If you want peace for yourself, even if bobrisky give you house for free just try avoid am. I dey talk to people wey still like their mental health."

fashion_magicblog said:

"He is not a bad person but he always make it hard for people to trust anything he says."

odogwu_andy said:

"Senior man abeg go return dey house to the person way you borrow Ann from and stop to dey talk rubbish nonsense format."

pablo__18284 said:

"You wan give person house watin con concern you again if he or she no take care of am shebi you wan dash ni mtchwww this boy problem dey him back."

