Popular On Air Personality Do2dtun has called out the Nigeria Police force for allegedly shooting a lady during the candlelight procession in honour of the late Mohbad on Thursday

Do2dtun said the shooting occurred at the Lekki toll gate and not at the Muri Okunola Park, which was approved for the peaceful procession

According to him, some people left the event and moved to the Lekki toll gate to continue with the event, but it was hijacked, and violence erupted, leading to intervention by the police

The candlelight procession to honour the late singer Mohbad on Thursday at Muri Okunola Park started positively. Still, it did not end well, as seen in a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A lady was allegedly shot, and Oladotun Ojuolape, fondly known as Do2dtun, claimed it happened because people moved to the Lekki toll gate.

Do2dtun accuses Nigerian police for the mayhem tha occurred in Mohbad's tribute concert Credit: @do2dtun, @iamohbad

Source: Instagram

Do2dtun gives reasons for the shooting

According to the OAP, Muri Okunola was the agreed place to stage the candlelight event, but some people went to the Lekki toll gate to continue with the procession.

The event was hijacked when people moved to the Lekki toll gate, and violence broke out, making the police intervene.

Do2dtun blamed the police for the shooting

The Nigerian police force has been held responsible for the violence that occurred during the candle light procession of late Mohbad.

Do2tun claimed the officers were responsible for disrupting the event. He advised people to go home to avoid being shot or injured.

See his tweet here

Do2tun's tweet about violence at Mohbad's candlelight procession sparks reactions

Read some of the comments below

@MerchantofLagos

"Whoever got whatever out there tonight deserves it 1000%"

@Rewajubim:

"Simple instruction o"

@SavvyRinu

"This is you justifying regardless. People have some fundamental rights and without any evidence, people can gather where they like in this country."

@JoyisBackAgain:

"Understand where he’s coming from, I was at the procession too and it was peaceful and we were all advised to finish up & go home early, people could have payed their respects & go home, we are in a country with insecurity, we should also be careful to avoid things like this."

@ReAyodeji

"Shut up Dotun. We are all complaining of Sam Larry and Naira Marley today because they deny lots of people their personal Liberty, how then in the same breadth are you guys making it seem like people have no right to assemble in Nigeria again?"

@HaadiJimoh

"What else are the waiting for after the program had ended?

"How did muri Okunola park turned to lekki tollgate?"

@Endbadpolitics

"This take is so senseless to the point am speechless. You open tear-gass in a busy road like lekki tollgate what will happen to people that closed from work after a long day and are driving home? They should fly. Nothing can justify the shooting at citizens"

@ibddon92:

"In a sane society, you need approval before you can protest."

@Gkingmusik2:

"Well spoken. Go home is very simple"

@LVHDLVTF:

"The job of the police is to provide adequate security to prevent situations where people with nefarious intents can hijack a peaceful protest! "Its just commonsense".

