Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, laid his mum, Madam Juliana Morayo Balogun, to rest on Friday, October 13

Videos from the church service have emerged, and one of them showed two of the singer's sons having an adorable moment

The moment Wizkid's first son, Boluwatife, walked in, his third son, Zion, quickly abandoned his former position and ran to be carried by him

A video of Wizkid's sons at his late mum's burial service in church has warmed the hearts of many.

According to the man who shared the clip, Adebiyi Samuel, he captured a sweet moment between Boluwatife and his brother Zion.

Netizens react to video of Wizkid's sons

In the video, Zion was seen shyly moving from his initial position to the back where Bolu sat after arriving.

Bolu, decked in black shades, played the big brother role. He held his baby brother and had him sit on his lap.

Watch the video below:

In another clip from the burial, the brothers held each other while walking out of the church with other family members.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Tife and Zion's video

The video got netizens gushing over the brothers and commending their upbringing. Read comments below:

adunni_fatima_ade:

"This is so beautiful to watch."

@soyecaterings:

"I’m just here smiling. This is beautiful to see. Now I want kidsssss."

uniqueplies_studdard:

"Blood is thicker than water."

aderonke1199:

"Blood is thicker. Bolu is so innocent, so sweet and matured. His mum definitely raised a king. May God Almighty bless them all."

@dboss_anike:

"Bolu has this cold look and some type star rizz."

@Shawnifee:

"This is so sweet. This is brotherly love."

briggies_glow_skincare_:

"Kudos to their moms for training them up with so much love in their heart regardless."

@ol4mide_:

"He raised them with love, so it's expected."

Wizkid's sons hold hands as they leave church

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid and his family gently made their way out of the church, behind the coffin, in a sober mood after his mum's burial service.

Wizkid's aged dad gingerly climbed down the stairs, supported by his children, and Bolu stood beside the singer, holding Zion's hand.

Their matching fits screamed luxury even though the entire family was mourning the tragic death of their matriarch.

