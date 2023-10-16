Popular veteran actor Oga Bello talked about what it feels like acting at his age in a post on his Instagram page

The Nollywood legend revealed he has been battling hypertension since he turned 28, and it has not stopped him from his career

Fans and colleagues of Oga Bello took to his comment section to pray for good health and long life for him

Veteran Nollywood star Adebayo Salami, aka Oga Bello, recently shared an excerpt from one of his interviews.

The actor, who turned 71 in May, said he still can act in and produce his movies, a feat not everyone can attain at his age.

Oga Bello revealed he has been battling hypertension since he turned 28, and after 40 years of nursing the ailment, it has not come in the way of his career.

Optimistic about living life to the fullest, he disclosed he was blessed with parents who lived well beyond 100 years despite sharing this condition.

He said:

"I am still alive and well. I will continue to pray to God for grace to live the rest of my life in good health and happiness.”

Fans and colleagues pray for Oga Bello

Netizens trooped to the actor's comments section to wish him a long and healthy life.

princejidekosoko:

"Egbon mi, atubo tan, All Glory to Almighty God. We don't pray to have health issues, but its inevitable at some point.we thank God for your life."

iam_always1:

"God will continue to strengthen you sir, infact I just finished watching one of your films now(AFORIJI)"

christianaboluwade:

"Amen May the almighty satisfy you with longevity"

ollabellz:

"More good health and sound mind"

_the_dreamchaser:

"You’ll enjoy it with good health sir."

sundayadewale7057:

"Amen to all prayers "

