Media personality, Do2dtun, has taken to social media to publicly call out singer and his brother-in-law, Dbanj

Do2dtun in a post shared across his Twitter and Instagram pages made reference to Dbanj’s N-Power scandal while tagging him and his family as “deceitful and wicked”

The post has since sparked mixed reactions from members of the online community with many expressing surprise

Singer Daniel Oyebanjo aka Dbanj has made the news yet again following a fresh call out from media personality and his brother-in-law, Do2dtun.

The top OAP didn’t mince his words as he dragged the singer in posts shared across his official Twitter and Instagram pages.

Do2dtun in his most made reference to his ongoing legal feud with his wife, Omotayo (DBanj's sister), while noting that he has been deliberately quiet for two years.

The COOL FM present went on to describe his brother-in-law and his family members as wicked, “deceitful, ignorant and despicable” people.

He wrote:

"Anyways, @iambangalee of life, I have heard and read the spurious lies you, your half baked lawyer and your family have fabricated with the press and the police and I promise you, I am ready for you. Since you have chosen to take the matter to the press, the entire world will now know how wicked, deceitful, ignorant and despicable you and your entire family are.

Social media users react

matsecooks said:

"Dotun take down this post. Don't wash family linens outside. Sending you hugs. ❤️."

bayode_ayo said:

"Dotun is well brought up and doesn’t have no SM drama. For him to post this then it’s deeper than we think."

deebaba_orijina said:

"Bro don’t let anyone tell you what to do…speak out if there’s need for one…People telling you to bring this down are the one that’ll mock you behind and say bad things….Speak up if you think it’s the best thing to do."

ayomiyesufu said:

"Oh my days... what is going on???? Waohhh.. lord we need intervention in every home."

dainty_sheets said:

"This man must have been pushed to the wall! He's all about his brand !"

olubusmi said:

"I have never heard this man make trouble with anyone! Please be still."

