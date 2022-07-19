Popular on-air personality and hypeman, Do2dtun has shared his two cents to people criticising Olamide for introducing controversial singer, Portable to the industry

Do2dtun took to his Twitter page to stress that after Olamide have introduced him, he should have worked on his attitudes

He also noted that the same Olamide also gave other stars like Adekunle Gold and Lil Kesh a shot and they came from the streets as well; Nigerians have reacted to his post

Ace media personality and hypeman, Do2dtun has reacted to Portable's recent statement attaching himself with the dreaded one million boys cult group.

The Zazoo crooner has been at the centre of a lot of controversies since his introduction into the industry, and many people have been blaming Olamide for helping him to the limelight.

Talking about Portable's ordeal that has got the attention of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Do2dtun said he has forewarned the singer.

He said when he spoke about his unruly behaviours, people felt he was only hating on the Zazoo crooner

The hypeman further stated that Portable seemed no to know the atrocities the group he associated himself to has committed:

"If you know the atrocities and lives taken by the people he claimed he worked with then he wouldn’t have spat such from his mouth. Always resist the urge to shalaye and never forget to use your head. Even when your heart goes before it."

He further spoke on the impact of Olamide on Portable's career and said he YBNL boss should not be responsible for helping him fulfil his dream.

Do2dtun also stressed that the Likes of Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, and others also benefitted from Olamide taking them from the streets.

Read his post below:

Nigerians react to Do2dtun's post

Nigerians have reacted to the media personality's opinion about Portable.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

_Vyvyen.obi:

"Please they should not put any blame whoever brought Portable to spotlight. Isn't he an adult? Is he a baby? Don't apportion blames biko, face the Portable that can't behave right."

Celebrity4eva:

"Dotun the part you said this guy is on self destruct is so so true."

Iam_horpeyhemi:

"Nobody is to be blamed abeg! It is only Portable they should drag for running his mouth like Nigeria economy."

Portable backtracks on one million boys claims

Portable, has tried to exonerate himself after claiming to be the founder of a dreaded cult group, One Million Boys.

In a video making the rounds, the Zazoo crooner claimed that he was misunderstood and that he meant one million fans.

Fans reacted to the viral video of Portable backtracking on his claims as they noted his obvious fear

