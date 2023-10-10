Lasisi's daughter Rain clocked one on Thursday, October 5, and he threw a lavish birthday for her

In the video shared on his page, the comedian showed off the colourful and lavish decoration, exotic drinks, food and games that happened at the party

Kate Henshaw, Frank Donga, Uti, Lanre Makun, and Kie Kie were among colleagues of Lasisi who stormed the venue

Lasisi's first and only child Rain had a lavish first birthday party she would most likely not remember.

The skit maker went all out with spending money on the decoration, food, drinks and guest entertainment.

In the video on his page, the venue was decorated with colourful balloons, stands, and other details.

The highlight of the show was the several A-list actors, influencers, skit makers and comedians that stormed the venue.

While some of the stars showed up with their kids, others enjoyed the party to the fullest by themselves.

Lasisi and his wife Nonso had moments on the dance floor, played games and when the birthday party turned into an adult rave, they went raunchy.

Money rented the air as the adults at the party danced, influencers Kie Kie, Enioluwa and movie stars like Kate Henshaw were spotted.

In the caption, Lasisi expressed gratitude to everyone who made the event memorable.

He wrote:

"It was butterflies in my stomach and so much delight having family and friends come celebrate with us as our beautiful Angel Rain turned 1. The memories will continue to live in our hearts as it was such a memorable experience ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for the prayers, gifts and well wishes."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Lasisi's party

Netizens jokingly called out the singer for throwing a party for adults. Read comments below:

iamvjadams:

"Congratulations le familia ❤️"

munachi4u:

"Na rain dey do birthday na una come enjoy pass "

k8henshaw:

"Had a great time.. God bless your home."

mystique__eva:

"Las las na parents dey do birthday for themselves , parenting a child for 1 year is not easy, you people tried abeg, enjoy your party to the fullest."

mykel_payne:

"Congratulations sir. Make sure you enjoy every moment. They grow so fast. Before you know it she don finish university. Many happy returns in good health."

yiritheblessed:

"@lasisielenu even happy pass the main celebrant (Rain) "

omoge_sarah:

"This one na adult party ooocan't even see much kidsmehnnn money is good baba mimay she continue to grow in wisdom and good health."

