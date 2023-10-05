Popular Nigerian skit maker Lasisi Elenu is now a dad to a one-year-old, and he announced the good news on social media

Gushing over his daughter Rain, the comedian shared photos of her specially taken to celebrate the occasion

Lasisi also shared a heart-melting video of different moments of his daughter since she was born

Lasisi Elenu is over the moon today as his first and only child, Rain, marks her first birthday today, October 5.

In posts on his page, the skit maker shared adorable photos of his daughter, some of which were taken according to the theme in her name, rain.

Lasisi's daughter celebrates 1st birthday

Lasisi gushed over his Rain, reiterated his love for her and thanked her for coming into his life and her mums'

He wrote:

"Rain Oluwanifemi Olanma Afolabi Is 1 Today ❤️❤️❤️ Dada loves you so much. Thank you for coming into our lives. Shine on my Diamond@heybabyrain ❤️❤️❤️ @heynonso."

See photos of Rain below:

Lasisi also shared a video of different moments of his daughter right from when she was delivered into the world.

He also made a funny voiceover expressing surprise at what his toddler could do at her young age.

Lasisi thanked God for the opportunity he gave him and his wife to be Rain's parents.

"You came into our lives literally few days ago, And now you are a year old ❤️❤️Thank you God for the opportunity given to us, to be capable of loving you, caring for you, being beautiful parents to you and more than anything thank you for being a blessing to us. We can’t wait to see you grow into a beautiful, strong-willed, intelligent young woman. Dada and Mama , Riley and Robyn ,love you so so much Rain Olanma Oluwanifemi Afolabi my nustrong-willed,mber One Air Bender!! ❤️❤️ @heybabyrain"

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate Rain's 1st birthday

Congratulatory messages and good wishes poured in for Lasisi's daughter. Read some comments below:

mcedopikin:

"Oh my baby , na you dey rain oooooo."

officialpeachfire:

"Awwwwww Happy birthday babyRain"

allhopeonjah:

"Happy birthday baby girl wishing you long life and prosperity ❤️"

oluwa_favourite_:

"Cute girl more life angel "

eblynbeautyempire:

"How time flies ♥️. Happy birthday bby rain❤️. You shall be a blessing to your parents ❤️"

crazeclown:

" Rain na you dey Reign oh."

kie_kie__:

"Happy birthday Rainnnnnn. We love you "

lindaosifo:

"Happy Birthday beautiful Angel"

nelly_rolling_dollars_:

"Why did you end the video?? .... I love all of her... She's adorable . God bless her and you both "

car_accessoriesbyimmaculate:

"She’s so cute. But lasisi why the filter?"

