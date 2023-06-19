Skit maker Lasisi Elenu was among the male celebrities that took to social media to mark this year's Father's Day

The father of one, however, chose to share a funny picture of him in a lawyer outfit as he posed for a picture with his daughter

Reacting to the angry look on Lasisi's face, some of the skit maker's colleagues, as well as fans, vowed to arrest him

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Popular skit maker Lasisi Elenu has caused a buzz with a picture he shared to mark this year's Father's Day on Sunday, June 18.

Lasisi took to his social media timeline to share a picture of him dressed as a lawyer, one of the funny characters in his many skits, as he posed for a photo with his daughter, Rain, who was seated on a suitcase.

Lasisi posed for the camera with his little daughter. Credit: @lasisielenu

Source: Instagram

The skit maker's angry facial expression in the picture has since stirred reactions from many of his colleagues and fans.

See the pictures below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Netizens react to Lasisi's Father's Day picture

Legit.ng capture some of the reactions; see them below:

im_famousamos:

"Diz Father no dey Pamper.. him dey Para.."

mrfunny1_:

"This pikin don really give baba headache."

ogdaiz_:

"Daddy wey dey para, daddy wey dey vex....."

meenah_fola:

"This girl will not forgive you when she sees everything you put her through."

amalbotanicals:

"Justice for your new client."

daddy_p19:

"Which kind picture be this nitori olorun leave that innocent child of your madness lasisi."

oyenugaestheradejumoke':

"I wasn’t expecting less Happy Father’s Day greatest idan ❤️."

stevextein:

"Has she been called to bar??? happy father's day sinzu."

moyo.aluko:

""We will arrest you first. Happy Father’s Day."

elegant.finery:

"Oooh my God this is the real happy father picz not those photoshoot own."

Oga Sabinus fuels speculations as he marks Father's Day

Meanwhile, Sabinus caused a buzz after joining in this year's Father's Day celebration, which took place on Sunday, June 18.

The funny man shared some cute pictures on his social media timeline, describing himself as the father of the next biggest clown ever.

He wrote;

"Happy Father’s Day To Sabinus The Father Of The Next Biggest Clown Ever Loading."

Source: Legit.ng