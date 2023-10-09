A viral video shows a young woman celebrating her graduation with a lavish gift from her boyfriend

A heartwarming video has gone viral on social media, showing a young woman who received a lavish gift from her boyfriend on her graduation day.

He surprised her with a huge stacks of dollar bills, arranged in tiers and decorated with ribbons. The woman was overjoyed by the generous gesture and posed for photos with her money cake, holding it up proudly.

Nigerian lady gets wads of dollar cash on birthday. Photo credit: TikTok/@maya132

Source: TikTok

The video also showed other graduates who were also celebrating their graduation too.

They were all wearing matching outfits of white shirts. The woman appeared cheerful and fulfilled on her achievement.

This video has captured the attention of many online users who admired the boyfriend’s love and appreciation for his girlfriend and the woman’s academic success.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Slimzy reacted:

"Who else paused the video to read what's at the back of her cloth."

Mieky said:

"So graduation wey we dey graduate, e reach ur turn you come to obi cubana home coming."

Julie wrote:

"Na today this single life pain me congratulations Dear.'

Zytelvenny commented:

"Congratulations Dearie I understand the shege yoU saw in lMT, I so happy for youe. Next year is my turn oo."

Ndidiamakaosadebe also commented:

"You don close this challenge congratulations girl."

Queenelsa:

"Shey u see say she no get big ynash and she see man wey love her like dis..make Una Limme wit my small ynash."

Nelly:

"Chai next year, i go commot for IMT too. congratulations girl."

Pro_hairz:

"Babe u don set boundaries for this graduation wahala for us on 11th. Graduation don get levels."

Source: Legit.ng