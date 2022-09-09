Nigerian singer Skales started out with Wizkid and a couple of others; several years later, his music seems to be 'struggling'

As expected, Nigerians pointed out the fact to him, and the singer finally broke his silence on social media

According to Skales, he is doing well regardless, and he appreciates people who have shown him love over the years

Music lovers in Nigeria have watched their favourites grow from hustling singers to well-recognised artistes over the world.

While some are still doing well despite how long they have been in the game, the same can't be said for a lot of people and one of them is Skales.

Skales talks about his career as a musician Photo credit: @youngskales

Source: Instagram

No be you and Wizkid start?

In a tweet, Skales revealed that over the years, people have pointed out to him that his career is dead despite the fact that he started with Wizkid back in the day.

He, however, maintained that as far as careers go, he is doing great and he loves all those that support him.

"Over the years it’s “your career is dead” “no be you and Wizkid start” lol ‍♂️ I see it !! It’s all love and I’m still doing great as far as careers go … and I love all this that support me !!"

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Skales' tweet

@SnrMascherano:

"We no even know category wey we fit put you. Maybe na Next Rated ni oh or Hopefully OG."

@Bobbytohfresh:

"That doesn't debunk the fact that your career has vanished. WizKid left EME with nothing but he still paddled his canoe so well that he got to the bank of the sea. He's the greatest African artiste now."

@djsmiggle:

"Bro, whoever says your career is dead said that sh*it at his own peril. I've been a huge fan & so much love your tenacity and consistency. You are doing great & I'm sure this is even just a start. God will always be with u & keep u shining. "

@manlikedips:

"You’re doing very fine, The perfect example of starting all over again and still making it. Na man you be ."

@Pemijesuloba:

"Guy even fireboy wey start like 3 or 4years ago, his career better pass your own . Just admit say your career don spoil"

