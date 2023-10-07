Mixed reactions have trailed a video showing a woman pouring warm water on her sleeping husband

In the clip, the man got up and staggered out of the scene while the woman barked at him in their local language

Many internet users criticised the woman for treating her husband in such a manner and condemned her action in the video

A video of a woman pouring water on her sleeping husband has sent social media into a frenzy.

The clip shared by @SanphuSA on X has gone viral, with many people condemning the woman's action.

According to @yabaleftonline on X, the woman poured warm water on her 'lazy' husband. In the clip, the man sleeping on a chair was woken up by the water pouring from a kettle.

The man stood up and staggered out of the scene while his wife continued to rant in their local language.

Where the incident happened or what led to the woman's action was not disclosed in the Twitter post.

Internet users slammed the woman for her action

@SasanutritionD said:

"Why is he lazy? Both men & women should be hardworking in order to carry out their routine daily activities & make ends meet."

@only1chiefff said:

"Welp. Man even looks tired and chose to take a nap. I pity him."

@clemzyclemodama said:

"I hope the whole is seeing this because if na man do now it will be trending everywhere."

@ugo_shib said:

"Everything about him look lazy but no to pour him water oo."

@i_am_vickyd said:

"See finish na bad thing… but as a man why no go comot go hustle?? Nawa."

@Ifefineboy said:

"This is very wrong! It’s very wrong for a wife to disrespect her husband this way. She has no right whatsoever."

@Ogbovoh90 said:

"This is totally disheartening and unacceptable. Men go through sh.it they don’t talk out. Maybe the man might have done something wrong but this is not right."

Woman locks up husband inside house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had locked her husband inside the house.

A female neighbour, @Jaymannie1, narrated on X how people tried to break the door after hearing the man's cries for help but were unsuccessful.

When she eventually returned, the man's wife explained that she locked him inside because they argued in the wee hours of the day over a call that came into his phone at midnight.

She said the number always called her husband at midnight, and he has refused to explain the caller's identity.

