Two Twitter users have left internet users in confusion and anger over their claim of the same burial

While the first netizen claimed the burial place was for his late mum, the other said it was where his late dad was buried

A closer look at the two netizens' respective tweets on the platform showed whose ownership claim is genuine

On X (formerly Twitter), two users have caused a commotion after they laid claims to the same burial.

In a tweet on Saturday, October 7 by 12: 08 am, @thulejude shared a picture of a white burial place, claiming his mum was laid to rest there the day before.

"My mom was laid to rest yesterday.

"May she continue to rest with the lord. Amen .

"I'm back now my Twitter family," the X user wrote.

However, by 7: 00 pm on Saturday, October 7, @Nick_Zari shared the same picture, saying his dad was buried on Friday, October 6. The X user tweeted:

"My Dad was laid to rest yesterday .

"May his soul REST IN PEACE."

Check out the two X users' tweets of the same burial below:

Netizens share their thoughts on the burial claim

olowo_eko001 said:

"Wishing your parents Death just because of Elon Musk pay on Twitter May we never give birth to the child that will bring disgrace to the family Amen."

de_vine_e said:

"Look the time, the other person when say him papa die na thief him don thief person dead body."

genette_bouggie said:

"Using someone’s coffin to chase clout is the lowest of lows you can ever go. Even if your dad is truly dead you have totally disrespected him. Go to his grave, put on ash clothes and beg for his forgiveness so you won’t attract curses."

jane_silas14 said:

"Na person wey first post am 22h ago get am, if to say they gather use same gender we fit say Dem be sibling but one na mama the other na papa.

"Them don Dey use dead body chase clout too like this."

_peaceful_baddie said:

"I will say it again that nobody lie pass those savages in Twitter and TikTok omo those people lie for a living lol if you don’t use Twitter gather here let’s take a selfie."

tech_solutions_consultant said:

"These are the foo..lish people that makes people doubt the credibility of whatever they see online and even legit businesses. Smh."

