Nigerian singer Skales welcomed his first child, a baby girl, in March, and he recently showed her off

The singer shared a video of some moments he has spent hanging out with and taking care of his daughter

Fans of Skales took to the comment section to gush over him and how well he is settling into fatherhood

Nigerian singer Skales has taken to social media with a post that got his fans and followers gushing over him.

Skales welcomed his daughter and first child in March, and he decided to show her off on Instagram.

Netizens gush over Skales and his daughter Photo credit: @skales

The singer got into his daddy mode as he dressed up his baby and covered her in kisses after.

The rapper also shared an adorable moment with his daughter at the beach. Skales announced he became a father barely a few days after he tendered an apology to his wife, Precious, on social media.

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush over Skales and his daughter

The rapper's video sparked mixed actions. While some people gushed over the content, others criticised his actions in the clip, and loyal fans shared opinions about the song he used.

Read some of the comments Legit.ng gathered below:

faveboyryme:

"Daddy’s duty."

babbyluvvv:

"Sweet daddy."

4life999_:

"We keep streaming your music, go worldwide @skales."

margretfroz:

"I know it's your child but kissing a baby on the mouth is bad."

bobberryofficial:

"Beautiful ♥️♥️"

rusariokings:

"Blessings on Blessings my brother "

iamphemmy01:

"So lovely "

esthermartins194:

"Two piercings wow"

official_fatimahassan:

"God bless her. She shall continue to be a source of happiness to you."

goldwinie:

"Father and daughter love❤️❤️❤️"

betty.tsabta:

"Awwwww congratulations "

donnettchile:

"Wrong way to lift a child bro."

betty.tsabta:

"Awwwww congratulations "

badmantinsy:

"Our Anthem of the season the song is just so fine no doubt ✊"

Did Skales get into a fight with Kizz Daniel?

Nigerian singer Skales made headlines over a video revealing he once had a physical altercation with his colleague Kizz Daniel.

Skales, during an interview with Beat 99.9 FM, said the incident happened at veteran singer Timaya's residence as he admitted that he was drunk at the time.

The 'Shake Body' crooner, who revealed he blamed himself for the incident, said he had to call Kizz Daniel after Skiibii informed him the Fly Boy Inc label boss was mad at him.

