Singer Skales has opened up on an exchange between him and his colleague Kizz Daniel at Timaya's residence

Skales, in the video, revealed he was drunk at the time the drama happened, and he took the blame for it

The singer, however, said he had to reach out to Kizz Daniel via phone to apologise after he was informed the latter was mad at him

Nigerian singer Skales is making headlines over a video where he revealed he once had a physical altercation with his colleague Kizz Daniel.

Skales, during an interview with Beat 99.9 FM, said the incident happened at veteran singer Timaya's residence as he admitted that he was drunk when it happened.

Skales revealed he apologised to Kizz Daniel. Credit: @skales @kizzdaniel

The 'Shake Body' crooner, who revealed he blamed himself for the incident, said he had to call Kizz after Skiibii informed him the Fly Boy Inc label boss was mad at him.

Skales said:

“I offended Kizz Daniel, I’m telling you. I was drunk and some kind of stuff was happening, he was involved then I said some things. I was really angry that night. This whole thing happened at Timaya’s house."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Skales speaks on fight with Kizz Daniel

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Skales' interview as some netizens claimed he was chasing clouts, see them below:

ICP_insider:

"Wetin concern us, na person wey don belefu dey fight."

Jefferson_derah:

"All this one's no get shame again."

effizzzyy:

"Skales always has one story or the other to tell ."

Nickey_1000:

"Skales dey find impression."

fred_the_best01:

"Who won?"

jayeth_:

"for clout we get it skales."

legendcgold:

"You Dey follow your oga fight you no get respect oo skale ."

