Upcoming Nigerian actor Ogbu Johnson, popularly known as 042 Prince, finally spoke about his fight with Zubby Michael on set

Legit.ng had shared a viral video showing Zubby and Ogbu in a series of physical exchanges that started with a slap

The emerging actor, in a new update, shared his side of the story and addressed the likes of Destiny Etiko, who weighed in on the matter

Fast-rising Nigerian actor Ogbu Johnson, best known as 042 Prince, has denied disrespecting his senior colleague Zubby Michael on a movie set.

Legit.ng had reported that Zubby and Ogbu engaged in a severe physical fight on set that went viral, causing a stir online.

O42 Prince knocked Destiny Etiko as he spoke about his fight with Zubby Michael on set. Credit: @042princejay, @destinyetikoofficial, @zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

Destiny Etiko, a close friend of Zubby, had commented on the viral issue that interested Nollywood fans. She fiercely advised aspiring actors to appreciate and respect old-time A-list colleagues.

Zubby Michael reacted to her post in solidarity, hinting that Ogbu's actions may stunt his career.

Taking note of all that, on Monday, October 9, 042 Prince clarified rumours of enmity between him and Zubby.

He released a statement on Instagram, saying the public misinterpreted the on-set dispute with Zubby as a fight. 042 Prince stressed that the viral video was a staged scenario from an incoming film.

He claimed that this theatrical fight was a demonstration of "make-believe" to sell the movie's storyline adequately.

042 Prince responds to Destiny Etiko's post

Ogbu denied disrespecting Zubby, which Destiny suggested in her statement on social media. He said his actions were utterly prompted by his desire to represent his character as the director intended.

The upcoming actor implied that Destiny's post was meant to portray an ongoing rift between him and Zubby, which wasn't so.

His statement reads in part:

"The assumption is not the case. Many concerned colleagues, fans, industry watchers, allied professional platforms, and creative industry gatekeepers have expressed their concern about remarks and unguarded comments being made by individuals who are not aware that the video being shared online is nothing but a make-believe extract from a movie in the making."

Finally, Ogbu apologised to his senior colleague, saying:

"Zubby Michael, pls accept my apology if you felt embarrassed by the action portrayed in the video. I remain loyal and a colleague in progress for our profession. Thank you and God bless.'"

See his post below:

Netizens react to 042 Prince’s statement

Legit.ng compiled comments to the actor's post below:

viennawoke:

"Ur career can not die, when God is the maker not man. O42 God has made u a star and a star u shall become."

mrbest.1:

"When you kiss in movies, let them also come and ask u why the kiss is so deep. How can people be delusionally sentimental? In make believed world, an actor who put in his best to interpret a role the best way u did will be celebrated NOT degraded! Am sure Zubby is proud of you and has nothing with the scene, other people are just allowing being sentimental. Keep shining star boy."

shirleyigwe:

"Film making is a make believe world, no one should be made to apologize for a job Weldon, if it wasn’t well done no one would’ve believed it.

"Look at it this way, if Zubby himself was made to apologize for the beating he has given his co actors (senior and junior) in his entire career,eze ndi ala probably won’t have been born. But, I understand your blight. And Directors should also know when to cut."

iam_stephensmart:

"I literally watch that scene more than 10 times it gives me joy each time I do shine superstar."

action_bilz:

"Bro Apologizing for interpreting your role perfectly shows fear, inferiority complex, and it makes u look like a weakling before ur fans and others.' I bet if the case was the other way around, zubby or Destiny Etiko would never apologize to you publicly on their platform. You owe nobody no apology, you only did the job you were paid for. Simple."

chidimmahelen07:

"Are you saying we don’t know the difference between a real fight and acting again?"

