Internationally renowned Nigerian singer Davido finally reacts to the recent attacks launched at him by veteran comedian AY Makun

The music superstar in response to the joke made in Warri by Ay Makun, the singer shared a sarcastic comment with a picture of him flipping his middle finger

In another post, Davido wrote that life is unfair and never favours good people, but he has learnt his lessons

Renowned Afrobeat superstar Davido trends online hours after he was called out by veteran Nigerian comedian who made jest of him for having so many kids with different women during a show in Warri.

The Nigerian singer has finally reacted to AY Makun's comment with a post on his Twitter page noting that life never favours good people.

Nigerian singer Davido trends online after a photo he shared on his page reacting to AY Makun's jokes about him goes viral. Photo credit: @davido/@aycomedian/@amajumelvinpinnick

Here's an excerpt of Davido's comment:

"This life no favor good Pple sometimes .. lessons learnt."

"Nah Today?" - Davido replies to AY Makun's apology

However, after clips of AY Makun's joke trolling Davido went viral, the comedian went online to apologise.

But the response from the Afrobeat artist has got people talking after he dropped a photo of him flipping his middle with a comment that reads: "Nah Today?"

See both Davido's post reacting to AY Makun's jokes about him:

Davido's post flipping his middle finger:

Fans react to Davido's response

Below are some of the reactions that Davido's response to AY stirred online:

@dottyeah:

"No na yesterday evening."

@vwalkernet:

"You need to grow up bro."

@WilskyGh:

"Middle finger to all OBO's enemies and haters."

@beninghone:

"Go and payback the money and stop gaslight!ng!!!"

@special_stephie:

"David, Agreement is Agreement."

@YemiFirstson:

"You no send their papa ."

@rilwan_ola01:

"In all honesty 001 . Return the money back to NFF . One love."

@xx_zamani:

"I swear boss good people face a lot here in this wicked ."

@the_Lawrenz:

"Me I no be good person, na why life dey favor me."

AY Comedian's joke about OBO at Warri show sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting AY Makun's joke in Warri about the DMW boss and the singer's exchange with Amaju Pinnick.

It seemed almost like a coordinated attack after Pinnick had called out Davido for failing to show up in Warri after being paid $94600.

A clip of AY Makun's performance mocking the OBO went viral after he made a sensitive joke about Davido's ability to impregnate women despite having a small manhood.

