Nigerian international sensation Davido shared his excitement for the incredible growth of his junior colleague Rema

Making an appearance on a popular Radio programme in the United Arab Emirates, the music executive spoke extensively about Rema's impact on the global Afrobeats movement

OBO, as he is affectionately called, shocked many by revealing that the Mavins hotshot was the only Nigerian in America's top 5 artists

Nigerian Afrobeat superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is ecstatic about his younger colleague Rema's tremendous growth in the industry.

In a recent interview on The Kris Fade Show in the United Arab Emirates, the DMW boss discussed Rema's impact on the American music scene.

Davido appreciates Rema's international growth Credit: @davido, @heisrema

Source: Instagram

According to him, the Mavins prodigy has one of the top 5 records in America, and he also happens to be the only Nigerian who has remained consistent for months.

"Years ago, I never thought a Nigerian artist would have a Top 5 record in America. Rema has had Top 5 records in America for the past eight months, non-shaken," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

OBO, as he is fondly called, revealed his pleasure in seeing artists like Rema making waves all over the world and pushing Afrobeats to the forefront.

See his video below:

Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ and the remix featuring Selena Gomez recently achieved a new feat as the first Nigerian song to stay a year on U.S. Billboard.

Davido's revelation about Rema's success sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

@Cruiselord___:

"Rema is in the Illuminati. Lol."

@RexMalgwi:

"Great song Sha... great guy."

@bemigho66:

"Class recognizes class."

@T3NIIRetweet:

"Africa to the world."

@EziBliss:

"Wonderful song."

@Mista_SmoG:

"O.B.O is goated."

Davido vows not to refund $94k to ex-NFF president Pinnick

In another report, Davido accused Amaju Pinnick of stealing footballers' money following their online altercation over a $94k debt.

Davido stated he would not remain silent on the topic and that nobody could stop him from playing in Warri.

He also vowed not to return the money Amaju allegedly paid him; instead, he said he would donate it to a football charity.

Source: Legit.ng