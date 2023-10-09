The popularity of Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe within the Muslim community continues to grow

Days after she shared a post about her upcoming turbaning as the Arowoshadinni of Yorubaland by Abd Azeez Islamic Foundation, the ceremony finally held

Mercy was seen in a clip sighted online by Legit.ng grinning from ear to ear as she was turbaned

On Sunday, October 8, famous actress Mercy Aigbe took her recognition in Islam to a new level.

Mercy was recently bestowed a new Islamic chieftaincy title, and clips from the ceremony have emerged online.

Mercy Aigbe trends online as clips from her turbaning go viral. Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

In the viral clip, Mercy Aigbe was seen with her husband as she was turbaned as the Arowoshadinni of Yorubaland.

This is coming months after Mercy Aigbe went on Hajj to Mecca following her conversion from Christianity to Islam.

Fans react to clips from Mercy's coronation ceremony

The actress in the viral clip from the coronation was seen smiling all through. Some fans responded to the video, noting that she was genuinely happy in her new marriage.

Some netizens prayed for the actress, noting that after making the transition, they hope she stays just as happy.

See the first clip from the actress' turbaning ceremony:

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments from her fans and colleagues.

@__adenike09:

"If for any reason I didn’t support u before,I support the way u love my religionu came to Islam which is a religion of peace and love just because u are in loveI pray u don’t have any reason to regret choosing ISLAMMAY YOU BE HAPPY FOREVER IN SHA ALLAHCONGRATULATIONS ESU ONI YAYIN."

@emekaokoye14:

"Congratulations sis."

@mydemartins:

"Congratulations Ore."

@taaooma:

"Congratulations mama."

@omolaradrk:

"Congratulations once again mama ur event was lit OYE amori lagbara olorun AROWOSEADINNI."

@officialyetundebakare:

"You make Islam beautiful ♥️♥️ you’re making love this religion again CONGRATULATIONS ALHAJA."

@faithiawilliams:

"Congratulations my dearly sister."

@wumitoriola:

"Congratulations Alhaja❤️."

@dayoamusa:

"Congratulations darling."

@classic_bukolami:

"Not me thinking they want to turn her to eleha congratulations mama."

@officialtoyinadewale:

"Congratulations Hajia Meenah, you make Islam look so beautiful."

