Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham trends online as clips of her new look get people talking online

A viral clip, shared by the actress on her page as she finally finished filming a new movie produced by Muyiwa Ademola, leaves many with concerned thoughts

In the video, Toyin Abraham was seen being celebrated after she successfully finished filming the new movie that saw her shave her head and go bald

Ace Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham sparks concerns online as a clip of her new look goes viral.

In a clip on her page, Toyin revealed that she had just finished filming a new movie, Ori. She shared that her role in the movie demanded she go bald and add weight like never before.

Fans react to the video of Toyin Abraham as a clip of her after going bald for a movie stirs emotions. Photo credit: @toyinabraham

The actress revealed that the role was quite challenging for her, and she had to push herself beyond limits she had never before.

"I had to get darker than my complexion" - Toyin shared

The actress also revealed that she had to get darker than her usual complexion to fit into the role.

Toyin noted that the movie is set to be huge and will be in the cinemas in 2024. In the video shared by the actress on her page, she was surrounded by some of her colleagues, including movie producer Muyiwa Ademola and Tope Adebayo, all dancing, hailing and clapping for her.

Here's an excerpt of Toyin Abraham's caption for the video:

"For the past 11 days, I have been on set of Ori (Rebirth) by baba mi @authenticmuy . It has been such a roller-coaster journey. I had to cut my hair for the role, had to add a lot of weight, and get darker than my complexion.. My fammm!! trust me, this is HUGE!!"

Watch the video of Toyin Abraham leaving the set of Ori after 11 days:

Reactions trail the viral clip

@oluwabukola_arugba:

"That full and beautiful hair! Kudus Oluwatoyin."

@lolade_okusanya:

"Welldone MamaAlways the best❤️❤️❤️. Proud god-daughter as always❤️."

@ruby_ojiakor:

"WORLD BEST. NA ONLY YOU FIT RUN AM NORMALLY LUV YOU."

@realtalk_with_mummy_j:

"I am proud of you my baby. Ibi giga ni aye e Oluwatoyin. You never disappoint my sweetheart @toyin_abraham take your flowers girl."

@rhodaowolabi:

"Tell why someone will hate her.... just tell me why????"

@westybaba:

"Only One World Best! Thespian Extraordinaire!"

@agboolajuwon:

"God would continue to bless you."

@mrnollywoodng:

"We Love You Mummy Your Dedication To Your Craft Is Unmatched......May The Globe Acknowledge Your Intellectual Contribution To The World Of Cinematography...... More Grace World Best."

@ifyclem:

"This is so beautiful to watch Amen and Amen to all the prayers."

@iam_sugartee:

"Why won’t you love this woman❤️."

