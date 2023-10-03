Mercy Aigbe recently became a Muslim, and months after, she bagged a title coveted by many

The actress shared a flier which announced the intention of an Islamic foundation to crown her the Arowoshadinni

Arowoshadinni is given to Muslims in communities who are wealthy enough to spend money on the organisation

Nollywood's Mercy Aigbe has enjoyed one of the benefits of being a Muslim and a wealthy celebrity.

Just months after fully embracing Islam, courtesy of her marriage to her husband., Kazeem Adeoti, aka Adekaz, the actress, announced a new title.

Mercy Aigbe bags title as a Muslim woman Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

According to the flier on her page, an Islamic foundation decided to bestow her with the title of 'Arowoshadinni'.

Arowoshadinni loosely translates to 'one who has money to carry out religion', and the mum of two, in her caption, urged netizens to add the title to her name.

She wrote:

"Let me Re-Introduce myself Hajia Minnah Anulouwapo Mercy Adeoti ( Arowoshadinni ) ❤️So henceforth kindly add Arowoshadinni to my name ❤️Big Thank you to ABD AZEEZ ISLAMIC FOUNDATION for this honour! "

See the post below:

Netizens react to Mercy Aigbe's title

While fans of the actress celebrated with her, a few Muslims pointed out that Mercy bagged the title because she has money.

Read comments below:

haybee_world:

"This life just have money!!!!"

olawale__whales:

"Hmmm, this is really not the Islam the prophet left for us anymore. It’s all about money."

kazimadeoti:

"Alhaja Minnah AROWOSHADINI with the H "

mi_laah:

"And someone is telling me to convert I'm in love with Islam❤️❤️❤️ MashaAllah"

kemiafolabiadesipe:

"congratulations Alhaja Arowoshadini."

gleeoflife:

"Mamma , big sis , AkA hajia minnah "

dollydollar__:

"Maami with the real sauce. You are doing well and we are sincerely proud of you."

taiade1283yahoo.co.uk:

"Congratulations Hajia Minnah."

