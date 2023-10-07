Funsho Adeoti, the first wife of Mercy Aigbe's husband, caught the attention of netizens with the latest gift she gave herself on her birthday

The billionaire's estranged wife Celebrated her birthday on Friday, October 6, and took to social media to flaunt her luxury gift

Sharing pictures of the multi-million-naira brand-new car she got for herself, the actress noted that there was nothing impossible for her creator to do for her

Mercy Aigbe's husband's first wife, Funsho Adeoti, recently caused a stir online with the multi-million-naira vehicle she bought herself.

The estranged billionaire wife added another year on Friday, October 6, and decided to pat herself on the shoulder with the expensive ride she bought.

Funsho Adeoti buys herself a brand new jeep as a birthday gift. Credit: @asiwajucouture, @mercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

In a post including a photo of her brand-new whip, she remarked that nothing is beyond God's ability to do.

Funsho was overjoyed that she could acknowledge her efforts with a well-deserved award.

See her post below

Internet users celebrate the billionaire's estranged wife

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

arashowpartiessandeventss:

"MACHINEdare to be different …face."

febiannonso2010:

"Greater heights congratulations sister. More wins on all sides . He will never meet you where he left you forward ever backwards never ijn amen."

bimbooshin:

"Oooooshey baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️Congratulations Arike ….. more to come IJMN."

mercyjames23:

"Congratulations dear, all these growth, them say make she leave am come stay Nigeria."

bosealaoo:

"Well deserved momma... happy birthday my Queen."

tossygold:

"Omo mama u get doings low key oo waooo congratulations ma’am."

crownbabies_accessorize:

"Mama…you deserve all that is beautiful and rich.. I hope you had a splendid day."

kemi_trendy:

"Happy beautiful birthday to my lovely sister I wish you heavens blessings in Jesus in Jesus. Amen. I love you and you know it."

Source: Legit.ng