Rivers State University (RSU) used the viral real-life scenario involving Naira Marley and Mohbad in one of their second-semester exams

The Faculty of Engineering at RSU creatively utilized the well-known conflict between the music executive and his former signee to set a question for its students

The question paper carrying the date October 2, 2023, sparked tonnes of reactions from mourners on social media

Rivers State University (RSU) has featured Naira Marley and Mohbad in one of their second-semester exams.

Using the viral knowledge of the music executive's feud with his ex-signee, the engineering faculty at RSU decided to test its students with the controversial real-life case study.

Naira Marley and Mohbad used as real-life case study in RSU exam question Credit: @nairamarley, @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

As seen online by Legit.ng, the exam question paper delved into the intricacies surrounding the late singer's attempts to terminate his contract with the Marlian House.

The question reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Mohbad was signed/ employed by Marlians Record in Nigeria, whose CEO is Naira Marley. Though the investigation is still ongoing, reports making the rounds on the internet have it that all attempts by Mohbad (the signee) to terminate the contract between himself and Marlians Record was resisted.

"With your knowledge of the regulatory framework of employer/employee relationship, discuss the concept of notice in an employment relationship. Who can terminate the contract of employment?"

See below

RSU question on Naira Marley and Mohbad sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

simplezinnyfood:

"E reach to appear...person wey dey appear for Nigerians dream..na for exam paper he no go appear?? Rip mohbad."

_lov_issabella:

"If I no pass this exam make i know wetin cos am."

de_real_sophia:

"Rsu and case study questions be like 5&6."

9jasingles_partner_connects:

"Nigeria is a town hall different from Netflix and Amazon prime ."

_tami_heart:

"That question looks like Mac 232 (theories). You go write one foolscap e no still reach."

easystrong:

"The questions no hard to answer but na duller full that river state university ."

_siyosgram:

"The answer is Sam Larry cos this life is full of Sam Larry."

just_ayoh:

Na only Sam Larry and Naira Marley fit pass the question the rest of us zero

Video of Naira Marley being highjacked from Lagos airport trends

A new viral video captured the moment that the authorities picked up Nigerian music executive Naira Marley at the airport.

The clip showed the Soapy hitmaker walking hastily, flanked by a group of hefty men who walked him up to a vehicle parked waiting for them.

Naira tried everything humanly possible to conceal his identity, but the people who were within the airport premises were quick to spot him.

Source: Legit.ng