Davido has expressed displeasure over a viral video confirming he and his wife Chioma welcomed twins in the US

The DMW star blasted Samklef for sharing the video on social media as he ordered him to delete it

Davido's outburst has stirred reactions online as many netizens took sides with the Afrobeats star

Legit.ng recently confirmed that music star David Adeleke Davido and his wife Chioma Rowland welcomed twins in the US, as videos of them leaving the hospital have gone viral.

However, shortly after the video went viral, Davido took to social media to fire at popular music producer Samuel Oguachuba, better known as Samklef, who seemed to be the brain behind the leaked video.

Davido drags Samklef.

Davido, in the comment, stated that Samkleft was not supposed to share the video as he ordered him to delete it.

The music star, who referred to Samklef as a clout chaser, wrote:

"U know you ar not meant to post this."

See the screenshot of Davido's post below:

Netizens react as Davido drags Samklef

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Davido's post, see them below:

mrsotheeducator

"He shouldn't have allowed anyone make a video."

barbie_tee2:

"Why does david friends do things like this without is permissionsee me rejoicing thinking he posted it first."

iyawo_bobo:

"Seriously you people don’t know how to respect people sha! Who told him it was his place to post the videos?"

mummyoforo:

"Did you people delete your own too."

the_zain_woman:

"It's a thing of joy, may God protect them from evil eyes ."

iam_magtasha:

"Why can’t people respect other people’s privacy."

Fans beg Davido to show twins

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that fans took to Davido's comment section on Instagram as they begged him to show his twins amid news of him welcoming babies with Chioma.

The Unavailable star urged netizens to stop sharing old photos of him and Chioma and then proceeded to announce his music festival on Instagram.

While fans congratulated Davido, they also begged him to share a photo of his children for the world to see.

