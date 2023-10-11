Oga Sabinus has dropped a new skit, and this time, he decided to try his luck at football, posing as an under-17 player

Sabinus, however, lost his chances of being among those to be selected to play in Europe after he left the training ground to chase after his love interest

The video has stirred funny reactions from popular celebrities as well as fans and followers of the comedian

Popular comedian and skit maker Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekw, better known as Oga Sabinus 'Mr Funny', is back in Nigeria.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the funny man cut off his signature dreadlock during his stay in the UK.

Following his return to Nigeria, Oga Sabinus dropped a new skit of him on football tryouts where he claimed to be an under-17 player.

During training with some colleagues on the football pitch, Sabinus lost interest in the game after he saw a lady at the spectator stand.

The funny man ended up losing an opportunity to be among those who were picked to play in Europe due to his action.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Sabinus wrote:

"Bebeto you have no future here."

Watch the funny video below:

Fans laugh over video of Sabinus as a football player

Legit.ng compiled some of the hilarious comments that trailed Sabinus' video; see them below:

oluwayinka10:

"No where I fit see food chop before we start?"

idandizzy:

"Sign me make I play highest for u."

iamchika14:

"I talk am say ball don finish for Nigeria. Coach How’s the family?"

dimhanobe:

"How is the family... Family weyn you for just help you go dey follow woman."

tdd_45:

"Even if na under 50 Sabinus go fail the trials."

akano__abdulrasheed:

"Footballers plenty for this table."

daddycee10:

"Wasn't expecting anything less.... He said nothing dey football."

