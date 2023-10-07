Video from singer Davido's performance in New Zealand is trending on the Nigerian social media space

It got special as Davido, who arrived at the venue of the show with Isreal Adesanya, brought the UFC superstar on stage

The sweet video has left many Nigerians gushing as it comes hours after a video of Davido dancing with some kids went viral

Nigerian international star Davido once again put the country on the global map as he shut down New Zealand with his energetic performance on Friday night, October 6.

Videos of Davido in New Zealand. Credit: @davido @stylebender

Source: Instagram

Davido had taken to Twitter hours before the show to reveal he would perform in New Zealand. See his tweet below:

Davido performs in New Zealand

Legit.ng spotted a video showing the moment the DMW label boss arrived at the venue where he was to perform alongside UFC superstar Israel Aesanya, aka Style Bender.

Watch the video below:

Another video showed the moment Davido paused his performance on stage as he beckoned on Israel to join him on stage as they vibed to his hit song Unavailable.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Davido with Israel Adesanya in New Zealand

See some of their comments below:

amdivine01:

"See him enjoying him self here and some people want him to come to Warri to perform in a hall that looks like church with the poor stage effects."

hb_enter:

"Stylebender multitalented Yoruba boy."

h.o.r.l.a.m.i.l.e.k.a.n:

"Davido sha like eyes join he go dey use money find people up and down."

queenob6:

"So make e leave sold out show come perform for warri Una nor really well."

olamideogunade:

"Tell me Why some people no go worry. Say him no come …………Warri."

iamflourish:

"OBO go later reply Warri again on SM chai!"

obrus.mados:

"Na why you no come warri abi!!! Make I no catch you Davido ."

Davido rocks uniform with kids

Meanwhile. Legit.ng reported that Davido warmed hearts with a video of him linking up with some kids.

Davido was seen rocking the same uniform with the kids as they vibed to his hit song Feel.

Reacting, a fan said:

"Awwww this made me smile so so hard."

Source: Legit.ng