Davido appears to have reacted to the allegations made against him by Amaju Pinnick in a viral video

The DMW label owner in a tweet stated that no one could stop him from performing anywhere in Nigeria, including Warri in Delta state

Pinnick had claimed Davido refused to show up at an event in Warri despite being paid $94,600 (about N72 million)

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Nigerians may be in for a drama between Davido and former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick.

This comes as Davido seemingly reacted to Pinnick's allegations about him refusing to show up at an event in Warri, Delta State, despite being heavily paid.

Davido shades Amaju Pinnick. Credit: @davido @amajumelvinpinnick

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, the former NFF president said Davido was becoming too proud despite not being a bigger artist like Burna Boy.

Davido, in what seems to be a shade at Pinnick, wrote via his X handle:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Throwing stones but u dey live for glass house.”

See his tweet below:

In another tweet, Davido bragged that no one could stop him from performing anywhere in the country as he assured his fans in Warri of a performance soon.

In his words:

“Nobody can stop me from performing anywhere in Nigeria… Warri I will see you soon."

See his tweet below:

The Feel crooner also put up a photo of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, logo with a caption that read:

“Make I no talk.”

See the tweet below:

Netizens react as Davido shades Amaju Pinnick

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

Emmybosscfr:

"Abeg no carry Isreal dat day ohh."

plsLoveaintreal:

"Davido is all of us."

bigtimini:

"Oya go perform abeg Dem don Dey talk say you carry their money run."

OGkaro24:

"Dey never born that person Omo come do your thing."

Davido brings Israel Adesanya on stage in New Zealand

Legit.ng also reported that Davido stormed the venue where he was billed to perform in New Zealand with Israel Adesanya.

A video also showed the sweet moment Davido brought the UFC superstar on stage as they danced to Unavailable.

"See him enjoying him self here and some people want him to come to Warri to perform in a hall that looks like church with the poor stage effects," a fan said.

Source: Legit.ng