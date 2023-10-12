Kizz Daniel is currently in Ivory Coast, and according to him, his transportation cost the sum of N40m

The singer also revealed that his outfit, a D&G jersey hoodie and pants, cost more than N2m

Kizz Daniel stepped out in a Valentino Garanvani shoe worth more than N1m and Nahamias trucker hat, which cost N220k

Nigerian singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel, whose real name is Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, has caused a buzz on social media after he shared details on how much he spends on his looks when stepping out.

Kizz Daniel, who recently released the visual for his song My G, a track off his Maverick album, has been using every opportunity to promote it.

KIzz Daniel revealed his transportation to Ivory Coast cost N40m. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

The Fly Boy Inc. boss, who is currently in Ivory Coast, revealed the cost of his transportation via a private jet cost him N40 million.

In the video he shared online, Kizz Daniel also showed off his outfit, a D&G jersey hoodie and pants, which cost N2,304,000.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kizz Daniel sported a Valentino Garavani shoe, which cost N1.150,000, and a N220k Nahamias trucker hat. The singer's perfume, a Boadicea Blue sapphire, cost N970k.

The reason for Kizz Daniel's action appeared to be a move to confirm a line in the lyrics of MY G where he said:

"Ko kan aye (It doesn't concern anyone) what I do with my money. If I go broke I go contain am."

Watch the video he shared below:

People react to Kizz Daniel's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments; see them below:

uthy_omg:

"My G, next of kin observing."

onzo_official:

"We no need anybody to ask us how much our drip cost."

bustlineyetunde:

"I’ll be rich till I die."

celebritymanager10:

"Perf 1m. omo I'll never be poor in my life."

official_vivian_love:

"This song challenge is not for everyone."

Kizz Daniel's hefty bouncer causes a stir

In another report via Legit.ng, Kizz Daniel and his hefty bouncer went viral over the way they arrived at an event.

The bouncer was seen in a clip preventing people from moving close to the singer.

Netizens, however, couldn't help but talk about his height and muscles.

Source: Legit.ng