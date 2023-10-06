Veteran Yoruba actress Rone Oshodi Oke has revealed her horrible experience at the hands of her ex-husband

The movie star revealed she almost went crazy and she was prevented from running into the street without her clothes

Ronke also added that she dated the said ex-husband for ten years, and the marriage did not last a year

Ronke Oshodi Oke graced colleague Biola Adebayo's Talk to B show and shared shocking details of her failed marriage.

In the short clip shared by Adebayo, Ronke revealed that she dated her ex-husband for a decade, and their marriage did not last for a year.

Stating some reasons for the unfortunate end of her union, the actress noted that there is a difference between a man who doesn't have money and one who just does not care.

She further disclosed that at a point in the marriage, she almost lost her sanity and went crazy.

The actress also added that she got out of her ex-husband's house and proceeded to go out without clothes and was prevented from that show of shame by a late colleague.

Netizens react to Ronke's revelation

The actress' video got netizens sympathising with her and going as far as sharing their experiences.

Read some comments below:

opeyemi_supermarket:

"Olorun jorhhhhhh o, there's no manual to this things again!!! God should just be in the middle of a marriage is d prayer bayi."

iam_theoriginalqueen:

"Na money my husband never get o but he cares"

teyme_adez:

"Some people are just good for dating not for husband or wife "

aramide_xx_:

"Things dey sup for this life…. Especially love bondage, it can result to anything ooo God abeg."

odunaiyeadebola2002:

"Mental torture is very bad ooo. You just notice your brain is working 24/7 all round like that, without shuting down at all. It's a bad experience."

twenny_tee:

"In anything you do in life,make sure you date or marry a kind man!!!!"

Ronke Oshodi Oke reveals why she lost weight

Legit.ng previously reported that the actress sparked reactions with a video where she credited her drastic weight loss to a weight loss brand.

In her interview with media personality Chude, the Yoruba star kicked against rumours that she was sick and displayed briefly to show how strong she was.

According to her, she went to the UK, and her doctor advised her to reduce her weight from 110kg to about 75kg.

