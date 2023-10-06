A Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has issued a production warrant against Naira Marley

This comes as the EFCC is set to investigate the Marlian label boss on 11-count charges bordering on conspiracy and credit card fraud

This is coming amid different allegations linking him to the demise of his former signee Mohbad

Embattled singer and Marlian label boss Naira Marley may have found himself in more trouble as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a statement revealing that a production warrant has been issued against him.

The EFCC, in a statement via its official Twitter handle on Friday, October 5, revealed the production warrant was issued by a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Naira Marley to be prosecuted on 11-count charges bordering on conspiracy and credit card fraud. Credit: @nairamarley @offcialefcc

According to the report, the Marlian boss is to be persecuted on 11-count charges bordering on conspiracy and credit card fraud

An extract from the EFCC statement read:

“Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Friday, October 5, 2023, issued a production warrant against Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley. Naira Marley is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on 11-count charges bordering on conspiracy and credit card fraud.At the resumed sitting on Friday, counsel to the defendant, Olalekan Ojo, SAN informed the court that the defendant was unavoidably absent from court owing to his being detained by the Police for interrogation in respect of the murder of llerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad."

See the EFCC's tweet below:

Netizens react as court summons Naira Marley

See some of the comments below:

lollypeezle:

"If all the agencies in the country are looking for that guy, I won’t be surprised."

kunmydrey:

"A whole AMBASSADOR? Are you people not mistaken like this?"

Neo_Marshall:

"So you people will use this one to cover up for his atrocities against Mohbad? Lmao una think say una wise."

