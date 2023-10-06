The Lagos State Police Commissioner Idowu Owohunwa said there is evidence linking Abdulazeez Fashola (Naira Marley) and Samson Balogun (Sam Larry) to cyberbullying, a threat to life against late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

CP Owohunwa stated this during a briefing on Friday, October 6, Channels TV reported.

Police say there is evidence against Naira Marley and Sam Larry over Mohbad's death

The police boss said while Naira Marley and Sam Larry have denied allegations of criminal liability in the death of Mohbad, the command has credible evidence against the suspects.

“…there are ample electronic and credible witness pieces of evidence linking them to cyberbullying, a threat to life, assault occasioning harm, and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace against the deceased in his lifetime.”

Police uncover how Mohbad died after 3 injections

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that the tragic demise of Mohbad was caused by the multiple injections he received from an auxiliary nurse known as Feyisayo Ogedemgbe, on September 12, 2023.

This was disclosed by CP Owohunwa, during a press briefing on Friday, October 6, at the state Command headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos.

The police commissioner confirmed that Mohbad began to vomit and developed goosebumps when he was injected thrice by Nurse Ogedemgbe.

“Auxiliary nurse is prime suspect in Mohbad’s death”, Lagos Police declares

The police have named the auxiliary nurse who injected Mohbad, as the prime suspect in the singer’s death.

The nurse administered “multiple and highly potent” injections to Mohbad.

Owohunwa revealed that the injections, consisting of Tetanus Toxoid, paracetamol, and Cetrazone — an antibiotic — were administered at Mobad’s residence on September 12.

