Lagos state, Ikoyi - More trouble for Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, as he has been issued a production warrant over 11-count charges bordering on conspiracy and credit card fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, gave the warrant on Friday, October 5, 2023.

Court summons Naira Marley over alleged internet fraud

In a post shared via EFCC X handle (formerly Twitter) @officialEFCC, Marley’s counsel, Olalekan Ojo, SAN, prayed to the court for an adjournment of the trial as the defendant was unavoidably absent due to his interrogation by the police in respect of the death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

However, the prosecution counsel, Bilkisu Buhari, prayed the court to issue a production warrant against the embattled singer to ensure his presence in court on the next adjourned date.

Justice Oweibo granted the prayers of the prosecution counsel and issued a production warrant against the defendant.

The judge further adjourned the matter till October 30, 2023 for continuation of trial.

Mohbad: "Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry to threat to life”, Police reveal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Police Commissioner Idowu Owohunwa said there is evidence linking Abdulazeez Fashola (Naira Marley) and Samson Balogun (Sam Larry) to cyberbullying, a threat to life against late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

CP Owohunwa stated this during a briefing on Friday, October 6.

The police boss said while Naira Marley and Sam Larry have denied allegations of criminal liability in the death of Mohbad, the command has credible evidence against the suspects.

Mohbad: Naira Marley, Sam Larry to remain in police custody

Naira Marley was taken into custody for interrogation and other investigative measures concerning the death of Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, commonly called Mohbad.

The singer informed the public and the Lagos state police of his return and sparked a debate online.

