Popular skit maker Ashmusy has sparked reactions on social media with the video of a lavish mansion

In the clip, the skit maker met with a man who decided to take her on a tour of his N3.5bn mansion

Ashmusy could not believe her eyes as she went from room to room, checking out different lavish decorations and details of the house

The interior of a N3.5bn mansion got skit maker Ashmusy gushing and lamenting about her financial status.

Sighting a big man on the road, she asked him how much his house costs, and he offered to take her on a tour.

Netizens react to video of N3.5bn mansion Photo credit: @ashmusy

Source: Instagram

The entrance of the white mansion already gave an idea of what to expect, and the elegance and luxurious feel blew away the skit maker.

The house boasts beautifully carved staircases, expensive furniture, different rooms furnished to taste, kitchens, a grand piano, and a luxuriously spread masters bedroom, among other details.

The exterior of the house boasts a large swimming pool and an outdoor relaxing area with garage.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ashmusy's video

The video got people guessing the owner of the mansion and thinking about their financial status.

Read comments below:

_ucheii:

"Say after me: I will never be poor In my life!!"

faith_rukky12:

"Even if na juju this guy use bro am happy for you cose why not?"

zelen_1992:

"The funny thing about this is that the house belong to a woman. Her name is Ehi , Ehi na man you be you be."

josephine__diamond:

"Side chick fit dey this house one year main chic no go know "

keddymira:

"Who else noticed it’s only the wife’s picture that is in the wall. So sweet "

olountosin:

"The house too dey crowded of stuffs no hate na fine house but too crowded you know what I mean "

timii_xx:

"Even the cloud outside the house different from the one in my area "

full_options2020:

"Wealth is quiet, rich is loud, broke is flashy and noisy."

emiekablessing:

"Na this kind house them dey call land of the living...men dey oo."

graceofabuja_:

"After watching this video. My blood is not flowing again☺️. I will never be poor "

