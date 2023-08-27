Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Seyi has probably been brief by newly introduced housemate about how he is perceived outside the show by Nigerians

In a viral video online, the reality star told Venita he heard Nigerians are angry with him and to him, it means he is one of those carrying the show

Seyi's statement has sparked reactions online as many people find his confidence delusional and hope he gets kicked out soon

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Seyi Awolowo is now more than convinced that eh adds substance to the show.

In a viral clip online, the reality star in a conversation with Venita revealed he was told the country is angry at him.

Seyi also added that what the anger translated to is that he is one of the six if not the first on the list carrying the entire All Stars show.

Netizens are sure one of the newly introduced housemates Kim Oprah, Prince, and Lucy briefed him on happenings outside the show.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Seyi's statement

More than ever, Nigerians are convinced the jury made a huge mistake letting Seyi Awolowo stay on the All Stars show this long.

Read some comments gathered below:

doriisssssss:

"Delusions of grandeur."

officialsandrine11:

"Staying delulu is the only solulu."

_yhemeceebanks:

"Who told him the country is angry…are they now telling them what’s happening on the outside world."

folababy__:

"He must be talking about key holder for door."

chuks.andre:

"Craze person he can never escape Sunday, Laycon and Co see what you caused us."

gozirim_udokwu:

"Should we tell him holding the show indeed"

ogs_signatures:

"Who even told him the country is angry with himThis guy has to come out today so that he will see his standing from first week "

duchesssuzy:

"How can someone be so delusional "

kkokobenz:

"U nor know say na God save u reach this stage u dey so. Your eye go clear tomorrow."

Dorothy regrets keeping Seyi on the show

In an outburst of emotions, famous reality TV star Dorothy Bachor took to her social media page to openly note that she regretted saving Seyi Awolowo from eviction.

Dorothy, who was on the BBNaija eviction panel weeks back, was one of the two persons who saved Seyi and kept him on the show.

However, in the aftermath of something Seyi Awolowo said he would do, Dorothy revealed that she regrets her decision to save the grandson of a Nigerian hero, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

