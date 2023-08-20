Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Dorathy Bachor turn, juror on the BBN All-Star show, has sparked reactions online over some comments her colleague Seyi made on the program

Dorathy had noted in a post on Twitter that she wished she had evicted Seyi Awolowo when she had the opportunity and was part of the eviction jury weeks back

The ex-female reality TV star's comment is coming as a reaction to some comments Seyi Made on the BBNaija All-Star show about allowing his sons to run trains on people's daughters

In a recent outburst of emotions, famous reality TV star turn actress Dorathy Bachor took to her social media page to openly note that she regrets saving Seyi Awolowo from eviction.

Dorathy, who was on the BBNaija eviction panel weeks back, was one of the two persons who saved Seyi and kept him on the show.

Photos of ex-BBNaija star Dorathy Bachor and colleague Seyi Awolowo. Credit: @thedorathybachor/@officialseyiawo

Source: Instagram

However, in the aftermath of something Seyi Awolowo recently said he would do, Dorathy has revealed that she regrets her decision to save the grandson of Nigerian hero, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

There's been a massive outrage online, especially from ladies slamming the reality TV star Seyi for saying he would enjoy watching his sons run trains on people's daughters.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See Dorathy Bachor's post regretting that she saved Seyi from eviction:

See the reactions Dorathy's post stirred online

@iamprincess__official:

"I thought that was the content you guys signed up for? Keep the energy oo."

@mz_k.i.k.i:

"Campaign after election is actually useless."

@vitamin_tomi:

"That guy is mentally unstable see his reasons for wanting to give birth to boys ."

@its_katchy:

"Women will always save any available male and hate to see another woman win. I heard he badmouthed her for gulping Brighto’s amu that year. Serves her right."

@maryvenia:

"Had I known always comes at last… wey una for save Uriel for us."

@iameniolamyde:

"Seyi’s wife is very unfortunate to have married this guy. No she shouldn’t have allowed him come, now the whole world knows she married a big fool. Oh! Bold of me to even assume she has a say."

@ogs_signatures:

"The reason why this jury is a wrong idea.They go there to undermine people's vote and act on personal relationship at viewer's expense."

@the_amara_chy:

"Are y’all really finding out that Most men do not like women. They are mostly in love with thier male friends. They are just with women for the obvious ( sxx) . Before you come for me google the word “ like “ read & understand it before commenting."

@realsarahemmanuel:

"The way this guy dey annoy me ehnn,how wish i go fit go wipe am oraimo cord for neck I for do am."

@madame_abbey:

"Seyi wife dey try … imagine being with someone who hates women…"

BBN All Stars’ Seyi Awolowo brags about how his sons will run trains on people’s daughters

Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija All Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo, was trending online after talking about how his sons would sleep with people’s daughters.

Seyi became the number one trending topic on Twitter after videos went viral over his strange comments about women and his plans for his sons in their relationship with ladies.

In one of the viral clips, Seyi was seen speaking with Soma and Whitemoney when he went ahead to brag about how his sons will run trains on people’s daughters.

Source: Legit.ng