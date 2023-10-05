Nigerian rapper Odumodu Blvck has now weighed in on the trending issue of Mohbad's death and Naira Marley's alleged involvement

On Twitter, the music star criticised former presidential spokesperson Reno Omokri for interviewing Naira Marley

Odumodu Blvck said Reno had no right to interview Naira before the police, regardless of whether he was innocent or not

Fast-rising Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodu Blvck, has joined others to speak on the investigation surrounding the death of singer Mohbad.

Recall that a former presidential spokesperson, Reno Omokri, recently interviewed one of those involved in the case, Naira Marley.

Reactions as Odumodu Blvck blasts Reno Omokri for interviewing Naira Marley. Photos: @odumodublvck, @renoomokri, @nairamarley

Odumodu took to his Twitter page to react to the viral interview between the music star and the political figure.

The rapper expressed displeasure that Reno would interview Naira Marley, describing it as the stupidest thing ever.

Not stopping there, he added that Naira Marley's guilt or innocence was inconsequential because Omokri had no right to get into the case before the police. Odumodu described it as tampering.

He wrote:

“RENO OMOKRI GOING ABOUT TO INTERVIEW NAIRA MARLEY IS THE MOST STUPID THING EVER. WHETHER OR NOT NAIRA IS INNOCENT HE HAS NO RIGHT TO GET TO HIM BEFORE THE POLICE. THAT'S TAMPERING. THAT BROTHER SHOULD BE DETAINED FOR NOTHING BUT ON THE CASE OF BEING A FOOLISH PERSON.”

See his tweet below:

Mixed reactions as Odumodu Blvck slams Reno Omokri and Naira Marley interview

Odumodu Blvck's post on the trending issue raised a series of reactions from some netizens. While some agreed with him, others claimed the rapper didn't know what he was saying. Read some of their comments below:

Adeda told Odumodu Blvck to shut up:

Balogun Shola agreed with the rapper:

This tweep told Odumodu not to disrespect Naira Marley:

Angel praised the rapper for his take on the matter:

Bossman said it wasn't tampering if Naira Marley wasn't declared wanted by the police:

Praiz said the rapper was talking too much:

Agu Idemili had this to say:

Bulala told the rapper to mind his business:

Naira Marley's alleged conversation with Mohbad

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Omokri released a recorded video conversation Naira Marley had with Mohbad before his death.

The PDP chieftain shared the video on his official X page, and it got many netizens asking questions.

Source: Legit.ng