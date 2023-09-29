Former presidential media aide, Reno Omokri, has claimed that he interviewed Naira Marley because he believes he has a right to be heard

Omokri accused many social media users of denying Naira Marley a right to be heard, adding that it is unfair

Embattled singer, Naira Marley, has continued to claim his innocence as fans were still accusing him of having a hand in the death of Mohbad

London, United Kingdom - A prominent social media personality, Reno Omokri, has responded to accusations he collected money from singer Azeez Adeshina Fashola, known professionally as Naira Marley to interview him.

Legit.ng recalls that Omokri interviewed Naira Marley where the embattled musician addressed concerns and rumours before and after the demise of Ilerioluwa Aloba, commonly called Mohbad (also a singer).

Reno Omokri has restated why interviewed Naira Marley. Photo credit: Mohbad, Reno Omokri, Naira Marley

Mohbad: "Mob denied Naira Marley a right"

Responding to an accusation from an X (formerly Twitter) user that he was financially induced to conduct the interview, Omokri said he only interviewed Naira Marley because he believes he (Marley) “has a right to be heard”.

He wrote:

"Dear @Owolabbeey, Thank you for your feedback. I am not sure Naira Marley is even as wealthy as God has made me. Who should be giving who money? I interviewed Azeez because I believe he has a right to be heard, which the mob denied him. Boko Haram denied that same privilege to Leah Sharibu, and I have spent close to $100,000 of my own money to ensure she has the right to be heard. I don't have a trader's mentality where my mind thinks only in terms of financial gain.

“I come from a dignified long line of Olu of Warri, and my family has never known poverty from Ogiame Atuwatse I in 1625 to my grandfather, Ogiame Ikengbuwa II. If your allegation is true, may you get richer as I work harder instead of myself. But if you have falsely accused me, oh God, who I have served since childhood, may I become wealthier every time you work harder, instead of you. In Yeshua's Name, I pray. Thanks again.”

Naira Marley's alleged conversation with Mohbad

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Omokri released a recorded video conversation Naira Marley had with Mohbad.

The PDP chieftain shared the video on his X page.

