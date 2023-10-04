Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, has taken a trip down memory lane on his birthday with different posts

Juju, as he is fondly called, shared a photo of his childhood from 1991 with one of his toddler siblings beside him

Isreal also shared the testimony of how he escaped unhurt after he was kidnapped by ritualists in 2001

Davido's loyal aide, Isreal DMW, is grateful to God for how far he has come and for sparing him for greatness.

The logistics manager turned a new age today, October 4, and he shared a testimony of how God saved him from being used for rituals in 2001.

Netizens react to Isreal DMW's testimony Photo credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Juju revealed he and four others were picked up from Lagos to Ibadan, and they were taken to a huge forest where he was the only one who made it out because he was unfit.

He added that he was given N200 to add to the change with him for transportation.

He also shared a throwback photo of himself as a child in 1991.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Isreal's testimony

While some netizens thanked God on his behalf, others made light of the situation with jokes.

Read some comments gathered below:

masalati47:

"Sapa saved him."

fairlyusedvirgin23:

"Na because u no get glory."

sweet_sandra_bae:

"The gods can not use their members "

ego__oyibo280:

"Who go see the shape of that your head wey go gree use am, naso God decide to save you be that."

khalidrhymzz:

" bad head come finally be good one."

msss_msf:

"Maybe that’s where he got his name from “JujU”."

lekan_krane:

"Testimony, May God favor you."

pink.lips.balm:

"Dem wan use juju for juju "

sonekstitches:

"How juju wan take use juju b4?? Congratulations "

omaghs:

"Pikin when God carry for back, nor dey carry die."

prettywinnie22:

"When one person dey answer a whole country name. Wetin you expect?"

Isreal DMW's wife celebrates 22nd birthday

Still on Davido's aide, Legit.ng earlier reported that the DMW crew member showed off his woman in beautiful photos as he announced that she turned 22.

Juju, as he is fondly called, reiterated his love for his woman in the caption of the lovely post.

While some netizens celebrated Isreal's wife, others couldn't help but question if she's really 22.

Source: Legit.ng