Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has now cried out on social media after his new business faced threats

Recall that the movie star recently set up a new business with his second wife, Judy Austin

Yul has now lamented over some fraudsters creating fake pages thereby creating a threat to his business

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s new business now seems to be under threat on social media.

The movie star took to his official Instagram page to cry out after some fraudsters tried to impersonate his page on Facebook.

Recall that Yul recently made headlines after him and his second wife, Judy Austin, unveiled their new joint business online.

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the Nollywood actor warned potential clients on steps to take to avoid getting scammed.

According to Yul, every client should ensure that before they seal a deal with him, they should meet physically or speak extensively via phone or video call.

He wrote:

“Before sealing any deal with ISI MMILI GLOBAL LTD ensure you have a physical meeting or an extensive video call with the MD, Yul Edochie.

Beware of fraudsters. Now now, boys don use my company name dey set job for Facebook. Na wa.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Yul Edochie’s new business faces threat from fraudsters

Yul Edochie’s post soon caught the attention of many netizens and it raised mixed feelings. Some of them sympathised while others taunted him.

Read some reactions below:

Queen_nivy:

“Nobody Dey use ur company name oga we know this format.”

benny.sans:

“I think this bullying is enough, May has moved on so please allow him, bcos he is also human let him face his Karma by himself, am a divorcee but I won’t wish this can life for my ex husband please am begging you with God ; Nigeria and the whole world has shown much love for queen May God bless you for your support.”

antoinettechauke.sa:

“The meeting and video call is only with the MD, Juju is not professional enough, Juju you are in this relationship at your own risk, you are not considered to have business acumen.”

pellannaji:

“Yul grow up. You are a noise maker.”

obumtestimony:

“Boys are not smiling.”

Swit_chula:

“Please guys... Beware of Isi Mmili Global. Even the CEO have a questionable character. He betrayed his own family. He can betray you too.”

Omolighookhuosami:

“Yul didn't pass through anything in his home,he was flirting about & flirt with Judy & Judy trapped him with pregnancy so he has to secretly marry her s woman who has married bf.if she is that good why did she not stay with her own husband Obasi..yul wanted may to accept it but she refused..in fact yul was d problem in their marriage.”

Source: Legit.ng