Yul Edochie's first wife, May, recently turned a new age, and her fans spoiled her with expensive gifts

The highlight of the gift-giving was a N5m cheque presented to her during her foundation's outreach to widows

The now mum of three thanked her fans, home and abroad, who gave her the huge sum

Despite the massive strain on her marriage bordering towards divorce, May Edochie has fans who care deeply for her.

In a post on her page, the influencer shared a video of her fans who joined her at her foundation outreach on her birthday.

May Edochie thanks fans for gifting her N5m Photo credit: @mayyuledochie

May could not hide her joy as the ladies presented her with a dummy cheque issued to the tune of N5m.

According to the spokesperson, fans of May in Nigeria and outside the country decided to put together the surprise for her.

Her caption read:

"I was made to understand that @patienceblogs pulled this stunt on her YouTube channel (Patience Blog Official) in conjunction with @realanitajoseph and @bella_jordie Words cannot describe the moment this awesome surprise came during @maysoasisfoundation PROJECT FEED & EMPOWER A WIDOW! curtesy of @patienceblogs with the help of her followers who are also my big fans @emma.rolland2 , Juliet Ogbo, Georgia Reid , Nancy okpara, Daniella in Germany, Davidgamz and all others not listed. I’ve never seen or met any of you yet you show me unexplainable love. Thanks y’all from deep within for this gesture and generosity. May God bless and reward y’all immensely. "

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate May

While some fans of the influencer assured her that she deserved the millions, others dragged her husband, Yul Edochie and his second wife Judy Austin.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

patienceblogs:

"You deserve it my Queen❤️ so happy you love this gift we love you Queen may ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ maynation to the world "

yusufakeem2023:

"You deserve the best our queen ❤️ keep winning. ❤️ I know someone will also go and post fake alert or gift after seeing this with their fake account "

may_no1_fan:

"Mrs Yul and Mr Judy now will soon organize fake surprise Congratulations Queen May ❤️"

elegant_kiddiesng:

"Yul and Judy watching with fake account to post their own gift soon copycat set of people"

qutejay:

"God bless you all ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

bensonokonkwo:

"May God blessings never depart from them❤️"

margarethbilinga:

"I am supporting you May in whatever you do. You are such a wonderful woman. Your fan from Tanzania."

omolighookhuosami:

"Congratulations queen may..you & your kids are covered with d blood of jesus "

