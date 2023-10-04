Kiddwaya recently shared a video of him and his dad, Terry Waya, hanging out on a beach outside Nigeria

In the short clip, the BBNaija reality star and his father were spotted amid ladies rocking bikinis

The video stirred different comments from Nigerian netizens as many reacted to the bond between Kidd and his dad

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya, appears to have moved on from his eviction from the All Stars edition.

This comes as Kiddwaya shared a fun video of him and his wealthy father, Terry Waya, hanging out on a beach.

Kiddwaya hangs out with his dad. Credit: @kiddwaya @terrywaya

The video, however, left tongues wagging as the father and son were spotted with some ladies rocking bikinis at the beach.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Kiddwaya wrote in his caption:

"Me and my dad just create our own reality. Thats how we chill."

People react to video of Kiddwaya and dad hanging out on a beach

See some of the comments that railed the video below:

mrswagdealer:

"Benue Men no dey carry last….I remember Ovation magazine’s interview with your family 20 something years ago…Mans got style from day 1"

bonezworldng:

"Flexing big names."

basky_official_:

"Omo this one sweet."

raphaelayo289:

"Ur papa na ashawo."

kaycee24kk:

"Omo kid your papa supoose teach me work oo."

bigmikeboerboels:

"Kid dey here dey enjoy em life oh no time. The only housemate enjoying his BBN aftermath outside Niaja #bosslifestyle."

fabmimie:

"My uncle and his son chilling. Life is good.make billions and spend on your kids."

broken_bo2:

"God punish poverty chai papa and hin pinkin dey carry yansh enjoy together."

dlarezzi:

"Instead of make you give the 15 girls to Crossdaboss, you carry am go give Terry."

justiniwegbue:

"Why una hate this guy so much…. I love how he never resounds to any of you jobless and broke people . Poor man wan advise big man lol."

puffysmokes:

"It’s giving, like father like son"

