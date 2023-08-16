A viral clip of Adekunle and Venita from the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Star show has sparked reactions online

In the trending video, Venita was seen feeding her growing love interest, Adekunle, bread and cereal, which led to reactions from the fans of the latter

The clip has been trending on Twitter, with fans of the male housemate trolling him for not staying focused on the game, whereas he is getting played by Venita for her interest

Fans of popular reality TV star Adekunle Olopade have taken to social media to criticize him for his recent antics on the BBNaija All-Star show.

Many supporters of the Lagos Island boy in reaction to a clip of his love interest, Venita, feeding and treating him like a baby has sparked emotions.

Some fans couldn't help but slam Adekunle noting that he has lost his focus and doesn't even know that he is getting played by Venita.

One netizen noted that with how things were going, Adekunle didn't even know he was married and locked away from getting involved with other housemates.

While some other supporters noted that they were disappointed in Adekunle for losing his focus so quickly.

See the clip that stirred the reactions about Adekunle being married to Venita below:

See more responses to the viral clip below

@Olamilekhan10_:

"Guy man never know."

@PrinceYemiMike:

"But love is sweet na, shebi that's what all of you usually say."

@verybadtboih:

"I do think this ship is costing Adekunle more. I didn't watch their set but I think some of his fans are not liking this."

@adxjnr:

"She's such a mummy. Adekunle don lose focus ."

@RashwalRashwal:

"I think Venita loves Adekunle. I'm not seeing fake, bad energy btw them."

@verybadtboih:

"From bad boy deks to family man ."

@ApaseAngel28391:

"But is he truly married, does he have a wife at home?"

@Fatboi_Ng:

"Hehehehehhe, Urhobo woman dn go love am, e never know where e dn put body. But his poron must be sweet sha."

@shalomdfirst:

"Men are big babies when they are in love."

Source: Legit.ng