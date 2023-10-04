Famous Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy recently made her dad, Femi Otedola, proud, and he took to social media to share it

The billionaire businessman shared a video of the singer delivering a speech at the United Nations

Cuppy bragged about her achievements at 30 and talked about the goals of her foundation

At 30, Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, has done so much for herself, and she shared her goals and aspirations at the United Nations (UN) headquarters.

Her billionaire father, Femi Otedola, shared a video of Cuppy's speech at the event, and she introduced herself excitedly and inspiringly.

In her 30 years on earth, the singer has interned for American rapper and music mogul Jay Z and has been on the Forbes 30 Under 30 twice.

Cuppy then went on to talk about her works as a philanthropist and the outreaches and lives her foundation, Cuppy Foundation has done and changed.

Proud of his daughter, Femi Otedola gushed over her.

He wrote:

"Brains and beauty. I’m so proud of my angel @cuppymusic addressing the @unitednations .…F.Ote"

Watch Cuppy's video below:

Netizens react to Femi Otedola's post

Nigerians joined the billionaire businessman in commending and gushing over his daughter.

Read some comments sighted below:

ashakeade28:

" no forming accent or over the top make up. This is impressive and very educativewell done cuppy."

ojyokpe:

" Bravo!"

msbeccs:

"Can you all notice how she has a beautiful Nigerian accent? I come in peace."

janetjoshua_jj:

" This stage suits you cupcakes proud "

fredcomedian1:

"Just get money your English go sweet oh❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

mhzginia:

"I listened from the beginning to the end. Brilliant speech @cuppymusic "

beedeeluv:

"A Lion will never give birth to a goat rather it will give birth to a baby Lion. Keep shining star girl "

ifeanyi_juli_a:

"Real beauty with brain. Congratulations sir."

fifi_dims:

"Education is the eye to international Dreams -cuppy "

lofteedee:

"Speaking and DJing is unparalleled, it makes me feel Alive" Cuppy Ote$"

mubadino_of_lagos:

"Education is the key to success."

