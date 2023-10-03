BBNaija star Venita Akpofure apologised for saying slanderous things about the Tiv nation while on the reality show

In a clip sighted by Legit.ng Venita said she wasn't trying to make a malicious statement against the tribe, as many believe

She begged the people to forgive her because her two daughters are also from the tribe

Reality show star Venita Akpofure has had a rethink about some of her utterances while on the just concluded BBNaija All Stars show.

The mother of two had stated that Tiv men have a culture where they offer their wives to strangers for bedroom pleasure.

Reality show star Venita Akpofure says sorry to Tiv nation

Venita Akpofure says her daughters are Tiv

The reality show star has revealed that her two daughters are Tiv, the tribe she was accused of uttering negative things against.

According to her, her words were said carelessly and were also twisted. She added that she can never go against her daughters' tribes.

In her words:

"There is one thing I feel got twisted. This is the statement about the Tiv people. My daughters are Tiv. There is no way I will make a slanderous statement about their people.

"In my season, we did a play based on the Tiv, and I participated in it. It was super exciting for me. Sometimes, you say some things carelessly, and it gets misconstrued. For those that I offended, I am sorry."

See the video here:

Reaction trails Venita Akpofure's apology to Tiv nation

Fans of the reality star have applauded her for admitting she was wrong and trying to amend her mistake. Here are some of the reactions:

Ex-lawmaker slams BBN Venita with N10bm lawsuit over her statement against the Tiv

Big Brother Naija star Venita Akpofure stirred the wrath of fans and some indigenes over her controversial claim about the Tiv while she was on reality.

Venita said that Tiv men give their wives to visitors for bedroom pleasure anytime they visit.

She was slammed along with the show organisers with a suit of N10bn by the Tiv nation over her alleged misguided comment while in Biggie's house.

