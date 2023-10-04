Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has started sharing proof that his dad's burial party was as big as he intended

In a video on his page, Bob showed off the transformation of a huge hall into an exquisite space

The crossdresser did not spare money on decorations, flowers, table cards and menus for each guest who attended

Bobrisky promised to throw a lavish final burial party for his late dad, and he did just that.

In a post on his page, the socialite shared gave netizens a feel of what the hall where the party took place looked like.

Bobrisky shows off huge hall for dad's burial party Photo credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Huge signs displaying Bobrisky's dad's photos stood at different points around the hall and at the entrance.

Visitors were greeted with vibrant decorations of lights and beautifully arranged flowers on tables and decorative stands.

Tables bore the names of Bob and his siblings for their guests, and menus were displayed ahead of the event.

In his caption, the crossdresser thanked the event planner who brought his dream to life.

He wrote:

"@trinitysignatures thank you darling... you know I’m extra !!!! And you came through. Thank you so much ❤️ I love d decor it’s wow "

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Bobrisky's video

The clip got people hailing the crossdresser and calling out his rival, influencer Papaya Ex.

Read some comments below:

_southside_4:

"Papaya ex is just pained frneed to be fixed cos this thing choke make we no lie."

rainramsey:

"She dey compare birthday with burialbob you bad no worry"

alightrhap:

"Ballers full everywhere’I hear say Ronaldo self came."

iam_ollyberry:

"Bob won start from showing Hall Decorations for his/her enemy’s wey say no ballers…there fada "

kwin_annabella:

"No skit makers,, ballers "

oficiallnellie:

"Instagram skit makers outside, ballers step inside Only one Odogwu mummy of Lagos nobody badder "

kems_stores:

"The decoration wow topnotch."

queenprecious327:

"Haaaa bob really spent money ooooo all this interior nah "

cute_rikkie:

"He really tried. Truly na only ballers dey HER party ❤️"

phumite_luv:

"Bob to risky abeg everything too choke abeg"

Bobrisky flaunts Ghana-must-go bag full of money

Legit.ng earlier reported that controversial crossdresser Bobrisky sparked reactions on social media with a video of his bragging about his take home from his dad's burial party.

In the clip, the socialite proudly showed off the huge Ghana-Must-Go bag containing different denominations of money.

Bobrisky noted that he would have to call on his account officer to count the money and to prove that the bag was indeed full of cash, he emptied it onto the floor while hailing himself.

Source: Legit.ng